NC officer consoles toddler after parents overdose

An officer with the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina consoled a toddler who’s parents overdosed in a car with the child inside.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A one-year-old who’s parents overdosed in a car with the child inside is seen in the arms of an officer with the Fayetteville Police Department. The department posted the image on social media and said the parents were arrested. The post said Officer Sheeley consoled the child while waiting on a grandparent to arrive.

Concerned citizens called police and both parents were arrested, according to officials.

The post ends with a call to action for anyone suffering from substance abuse, directing people to the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline number: 1-800-662-HELP.

