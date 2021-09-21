New TikTok challenge leads to vandalism in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools said they have experienced instances of vandalism at some middle and high schools.

Knox County School officials said they believe the vandalism is related to a viral challenge known as the “Bathroom Challenge”.

The latest viral TikTok trend has students destroying school bathrooms and stealing school property for likes and follows.

Ava, a middle school student in Knoxville said she feels students at her school are doing the challenge for attention.

“To be honest in a child’s mindset today, I think it’s just fame and clout at the moment and just wanting to be praised cause they’re getting so many likes and views on their videos,” shared Ava.

Laura Davis, a high school parent in Knoxville said she was shocked to hear about the challenge.

“I thought it was crazy. I asked my daughter is this true. She was like ‘yeah, we had one boy rip the water fountain off the wall.’ I was like for what, and she was like, ‘I don’t know, he set it down and did nothing with it,’” said Davis.

KCS officials said school administrators are working diligently to address this issue, and students who are found to be engaging in vandalism will face disciplinary consequences.

WVLT News has reached out about costs and specific schools that have experienced the vandalism, but have heard nothing so far.

