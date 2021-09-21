Advertisement

Remains identified as Gabby Petito

A county coroner has confirmed the body found in Wyoming was Gabby Petito, according to FBI officials.
Post by Gabby Petito's father
(Source: Joseph Petito/Facebook)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The FBI said a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with a boyfriend who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said Tuesday. Petito’s body was found Sunday near an undeveloped camping area that’s surrounded by woodlands and brush, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, Wyoming.

The FBI also requested for anyone with information about boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.

