Scattered storms today, WVLT First Alert for downpours from a cold front tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered downpours and storms are developing at times today. The cold front approaches Wednesday, bringing down temperatures and bringing downpours to a saturated area, so we have a WVLT First Alert in place.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers continue this morning, with some haze and fog. The low is around 67 degrees.

Scattered storms develop and move through at times Tuesday, with a 40% coverage. Some cloud breaks help us top out around 80 degrees.

Tonight sticks with the scattered rain and storms, ahead of that front. We’re also technically hitting Wednesday’s high while you’re sleeping, then cooling to around 68 degrees in the morning. This is when our WVLT First Alert starts.

LOOKING AHEAD

WVLT First Alert is in effect Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. This is when a band of heavy rain and storms moves west to east across our area, which could create some flash flooding. We’re looking at an overnight high of 72 degrees, then cooling as the rain moves in. This pushes us down to the mid 60s by the afternoon hours, with some cloud breaks and scattered showers for the afternoon to evening.

This will ultimately drop to the upper 40s by Thursday morning, and then Thursday is looking more partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of only 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

Temperatures gradually rebound day to day, but we’ll have low humidity and cooler mornings to go with the mostly sunny days. We’ll get back to right around “normal” by next week.

