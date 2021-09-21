Six Tennessee schools named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six Tennessee schools were announced as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Tuesday. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing education gaps among student subgroups.

The Tennessee schools listed as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Franklin – Clovercroft Elementary School, Williamson County School District.

Franklin – Liberty Elementary School, Franklin Special School District.

Johnson City – Towne Acres Elementary School, Johnson City School District.

Maryville – Sam Houston Elementary School, Maryville City School District.

Nashville – Meigs Middle Magnet School, Metropolitan Nashville Public School District.

Signal Mountain – Thrasher Elementary School, Hamilton County School District.

Secretary Cardona spoke on this year’s list, saying the school systems were working well to adapt to new types of learning due to the pandemic.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The 2021 list of the National Blue Ribbon Schools included 325 schools in total.

