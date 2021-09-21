Advertisement

SSG Ryan Knauss laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

SSG Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate, was one of 13 United States servicemembers killed in the airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in August.
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, VA (WVLT) - Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday. The burial ceremony followed multiple public processions and a public memorial ceremony held here in Knoxville.

SSG Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate, was one of 13 United States servicemembers killed in the airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in August. He was stationed at the airport to assist in helping those fleeing the newly reestablished Taliban rule.

Mynatt Funeral Home, escorted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, transported SSG Knauss’ body to Arlington last week, a task those working there said they were honored to do.

“At times we had chill bumps all over us because the whole left side of the interstate had come to a standstill. Kids, adults, service members standing in salute as that hearse road by,” funeral director Tim Wheeler said.

SSG Knauss’ family requested a private ceremony in Arlington after allowing the public to mourn the soldier’s passing at Gibbs High School during a public memorial service.

SSG Knauss, along with the 12 other servicemembers, was awarded a posthumous Purple Heart by President Biden for his service. He was 23-years-old when he died.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Esau C. Kelly
Suspects arrested in connection to McMinn Co. shooting
Burned body found in Hawkins Co.
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Tracking scattered storms today, ahead of a WVLT First Alert and a cold front.
Scattered storms today, WVLT First Alert for downpours from a cold front tomorrow
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Johnson...
East Tennessee man at center of Silver Alert found safe
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified