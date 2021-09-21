SSG Ryan Knauss laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, VA (WVLT) - Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday. The burial ceremony followed multiple public processions and a public memorial ceremony held here in Knoxville.

SSG Knauss, a Knoxville native and Gibbs High School graduate, was one of 13 United States servicemembers killed in the airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in August. He was stationed at the airport to assist in helping those fleeing the newly reestablished Taliban rule.

Mynatt Funeral Home, escorted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, transported SSG Knauss’ body to Arlington last week, a task those working there said they were honored to do.

“At times we had chill bumps all over us because the whole left side of the interstate had come to a standstill. Kids, adults, service members standing in salute as that hearse road by,” funeral director Tim Wheeler said.

SSG Knauss’ family requested a private ceremony in Arlington after allowing the public to mourn the soldier’s passing at Gibbs High School during a public memorial service.

SSG Knauss, along with the 12 other servicemembers, was awarded a posthumous Purple Heart by President Biden for his service. He was 23-years-old when he died.

