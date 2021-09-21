TBI issues Silver Alert for missing East Tennessee man
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Johnson City man.
TBI said that Charles Edward was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt and blue jeans.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
