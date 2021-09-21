Advertisement

Tennessee Attorney General warns of flooded cars on the market

By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the storms of Hurricane Ida have settled, many possessions of those in the path of the flooding were ruined. As a nationwide used car shortage continues, some have decided that it’s time to part ways with their flooded cars.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is telling consumers to be on the lookout for the sale of flooded cars.

“By law, these vehicles’ titles should indicate that they were “flooded,” “salvaged,” or “totaled,’” officials with the office said.

Although that’s what is supposed to happen, it doesn’t mean it always will.

Andy White at Ted Russell Ford said back when Hurricane Katrina hit, it took months before they started seeing flooded cars hit the market.

White said their dealership stays away from buying or selling any car that appears to have flood damage of any kind, and recommends buyers use discretion.

“I would try to stay away from any flooded vehicle. Unless it was something that I needed good cheap transportation for immediately and you know you’re not going to have that car for ten years, five years, eight years,” said White.

White said rust and electrical damage is a good way to check to see if a car has been underwater at any point.

To check a vehicles history, you can go to the National Motor Vehicle Title System website and enter the cars VIN number. You can also check the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance website to buy from a verified seller.

