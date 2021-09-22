Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ grandfather thanks community for their support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Knauss remembered the drums played by the Army band in Arlington. He remembered the flags presented to family, and the one draped over his grandson’s casket.

It was a solemn service held in Arlington for 23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, and one that family was only invited to attend. Wayne said he had been to Arlington before.

“You don’t ever think when you’re there, like, six or eight years ago, we’d be going back to that place to that place to bury our grandson,” he said.

WVLT News spoke with Wayne moments after he and his wife landed at McGhee Tyson Airport Tuesday night. The couple wanted to thank the Knoxville community for all the outpouring of support they received over the past few weeks.

“It’s indescribable, just the way the county and the area came out,” Wayne said. ”Ryan, You made us proud. You have done a great job.”

The family said they have received many letters and notes and appreciate all that people have done to honor Ryan.

