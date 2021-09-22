Advertisement

Boyd Foundation funds renovations to the Craighead-Jackson House

The restoration of the historic structure is funded by a $75,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation and is accompanied by a separately funded restoration of the beautiful garden behind the house.
Craighead-Jackson House
Craighead-Jackson House(Blount Mansion Association)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Craighead-Jackson House, neighbors to the Blount Mansion, unveiled new restorations to the home built in 1818.

Wednesday morning, Randy and Jenny Boyd, along with Blount Mansion staff and volunteers met for the official ribbon cutting.

The house is located adjacent to Blount Mansion at 200 W. Hill Ave. in downtown Knoxville.

The Boyd Foundation grant funding has been used to restore windows, refinish hardwood floors, repair plaster, and install a new restroom and breakroom inside the house.

The association plans to use the newly restored Craighead-Jackson house for field trips, meetings, special events, and other programs in the future. The facility will also be available for rental by other groups and organizations.

