Advertisement

Bradley County Sheriff K-9 shot multiple times

K-9 Joker is currently undergoing surgery due to his life-threatening injuries.
Bradley County K-9 shot multiple times in line of duty
Bradley County K-9 shot multiple times in line of duty(Bradley County Sheriff's Office)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 2:00 a.m. September 22, the Cleveland Police Department responded to an auto burglary in progress at an apartment complex on Harrison Pike.

Officials said they entered the apartment complex and observed a white Jeep Gladiator fleeing the scene quickly.

Bradly County Sheriff’s Deputies followed the car onto Interstate 75. Officials were able to confirm that the car was stolen out of Hamilton County and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

The suspects then fled on foot into the woods around Toyota of Cleveland at Exit 20.

K-9 Joker was deployed by his handler. Upon making contact with the suspects, K-9 Joker was shot multiple times.

🔹 PRESS RELEASE 🔹 ***BCSO K9 JOKER SHOT WHILE IN THE LINE OF DUTY*** CLEVELAND, TN. (September 22, 2021) — Around 2:00...

Posted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office TN on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The K-9 was immediately taken to an emergency animal hospital in Chattanooga where he is currently undergoing surgery due to his life-threatening injuries. His handler was not injured in the incident.

Sheriff Steve Lawson activated the BCSO Swat Team and other off-duty officers to set up a perimeter in an attempt to keep the suspects within a certain area until they were apprehended.

At that point, deputies were told a 2009 4-door IS250 blue silver Lexus with no tag and a loud muffler had been stolen from the Withrow Road area and headed toward Chattanooga.

BCSO says a witness told them there were 4 people inside that Lexus, and the sheriff says they’re considered armed and dangerous.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Officer would like to extend their prayers to K-9 Joker.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Randall Henry
Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes

Latest News

DA seeking assistance of community in missing persons investigation after person of interest is...
Knox County DA asking community for help in missing persons investigation
Tennessee Athletics ‘Modernizing’ Football Ticket Pricing
Heavy rain moving through with a cold front.
Downpours moving through today with a cold front, First Alert through early afternoon
Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot