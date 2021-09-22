Bradley County Sheriff K-9 shot multiple times

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 2:00 a.m. September 22, the Cleveland Police Department responded to an auto burglary in progress at an apartment complex on Harrison Pike.

Officials said they entered the apartment complex and observed a white Jeep Gladiator fleeing the scene quickly.

Bradly County Sheriff’s Deputies followed the car onto Interstate 75. Officials were able to confirm that the car was stolen out of Hamilton County and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

The suspects then fled on foot into the woods around Toyota of Cleveland at Exit 20.

K-9 Joker was deployed by his handler. Upon making contact with the suspects, K-9 Joker was shot multiple times.

🔹 PRESS RELEASE 🔹 ***BCSO K9 JOKER SHOT WHILE IN THE LINE OF DUTY*** CLEVELAND, TN. (September 22, 2021) — Around 2:00... Posted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office TN on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The K-9 was immediately taken to an emergency animal hospital in Chattanooga where he is currently undergoing surgery due to his life-threatening injuries. His handler was not injured in the incident.

Sheriff Steve Lawson activated the BCSO Swat Team and other off-duty officers to set up a perimeter in an attempt to keep the suspects within a certain area until they were apprehended.

At that point, deputies were told a 2009 4-door IS250 blue silver Lexus with no tag and a loud muffler had been stolen from the Withrow Road area and headed toward Chattanooga.

BCSO says a witness told them there were 4 people inside that Lexus, and the sheriff says they’re considered armed and dangerous.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Officer would like to extend their prayers to K-9 Joker.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.