Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Charles Owensby, the man who reported finding a body on his Cocke Co. property after a possible animal attack, was arrested at his home Wednesday for failing to appear in court on Monday.

Owensby was originally arrested on drug charges in July. At the same time, authorities took an aggressive dog into custody and collected DNA from two other dogs that were not Owensby’s but lived on the property.

Owensby is listed as the original complainant after the body of Tony Ahrens was found near his property on April 1. Authorities have been investigating Ahrens’ death along with the death of Amber Miller four months later.

Owensby was originally released in July after posting a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.