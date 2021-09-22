Advertisement

Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say

Charles Owensby, the man who reported finding a body on his Cocke County property after a possible animal attack, was arrested at his home Wednesday for failing to appear in court two days earlier.
(WRDW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Charles Owensby, the man who reported finding a body on his Cocke Co. property after a possible animal attack, was arrested at his home Wednesday for failing to appear in court on Monday.

Owensby was originally arrested on drug charges in July. At the same time, authorities took an aggressive dog into custody and collected DNA from two other dogs that were not Owensby’s but lived on the property.

Owensby is listed as the original complainant after the body of Tony Ahrens was found near his property on April 1. Authorities have been investigating Ahrens’ death along with the death of Amber Miller four months later.

Owensby was originally released in July after posting a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Randall Henry
Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge

Latest News

Feeling like fall on Thursday
Feeling like fall for the first few days of the season
Craighead-Jackson House
Boyd Foundation funds renovations to the Craighead-Jackson House
Kroger plans to hire 1,500 associates over the next few months (Madeline Edwards)
Kroger planning to hire 1,500 over the next few months
Tennessee Athletics ‘Modernizing’ Football Ticket Pricing