Downpours moving through today with a cold front, First Alert through early afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread downpours and storms later this morning as a cold front moves in. A WVLT First Alert is in effect through the early afternoon, as some isolated flash flooding is possible and gusts could cause some damage. After the front, much cooler temperatures arrive with lots of sunshine!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered rain and storms, ahead of that front. We also hit Wednesday’s high overnight, when we were still in the low 70s. We’re only cooling to around 68 degrees by 8 to 9 AM, just ahead of the widespread rain.

Downpours could lead to runoff issues (WVLT)

The WVLT First Alert is in effect from 7 AM on the Plateau to 9 AM in the Valley, as the leading edge of more widespread, heavy rain spreads east. On average a half an inch of rain is moving through, with isolated higher amounts, so this could create some flash flooding. This pushes us down to the low 60s by midday, and then a small rebound is possible to the upper 60s this afternoon. We’ll still have scattered rain and storms this afternoon to early evening, as cooler winds gust.

Tonight drops to around 51 degrees, but as low as mid 40s on the Plateau. Spotty showers are leftover overnight, but clearing up as we get close to morning. We’re also watching the clouds breakup overnight and some fog develop.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out partly cloudy, and then becomes mostly sunny. But, that cooler air will still be evident with a high of only 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

Friday starts out even cooler, with more 40s area-wide, even upper 30s in the mountains. We’ll top out around 74 degrees Friday afternoon, with a sunny day.

Temperatures gradually rebound day to day, but we’ll have low humidity and cooler mornings to go with the mostly sunny days. We’ll get back to right around “normal” by next week. It’ll feel a lot like fall with many fall events going on this weekend!

8-day planning forecast (WVLT)

