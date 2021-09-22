Advertisement

East Tennessee service members honor fallen soldier

Veterans honor the sacrifice of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss from Corryton.
By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee veterans and active service members honored fallen soldier Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss as he is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

SSG Knauss was among the thirteen U.S. service members killed during the recent attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Veterans Dave Head from Strawberry Plains and Max Russell of Sevierville said they both understand the risks of service that for them spans back to Vietnam.

“People need to realize that young kids give their lives because they’re doing their job,” said Head, who is a retired Navy Seal.

Russell, who served in the Air Force, said the possibility of losing a loved one during active duty is a reality all military families must face.

“Make sure that if your family member is going into the service that you tell them how you feel about them, because you may not see them again.” Russell said this is a very difficult time for those left behind. “They go to Arlington and hand that flag. That’s a gut-wrenching process.”

Head said he wrote a condolence note to SSG Knauss’ mother through the Purple Heart group he is a part of in Knoxville.

The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment based in Knoxville sent this statement of condolence, “The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this selfless hero. Knauss embodies the best of our nation’s youth. We will never forget.”

