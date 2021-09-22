Advertisement

Feeling like fall for the first few days of the season

Meteorologist Paige Noel says many sunny days are in the 8-day forecast
Feeling like fall on Thursday
Feeling like fall on Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain is moving out of here which means sunshine and cooler temperatures are on the way!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few scattered to spotty showers and storms are possible as this cold front continues to push out of our region this evening, but the bulk of the rain is gone. Tonight we’ll see temperatures drop to around 51 degrees but could get as low as the mid-40s on the Plateau. We could see some patchy fog tonight into Thursday morning.

Fall began at 3:20 on Wednesday, but for the first full day of fall, it’ll feel a lot like it! We could see a few clouds linger early Thursday morning but those mostly sunny will take over by the afternoon. Highs will only get to about 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out even cooler, with more 40s area-wide, even upper 30s in the mountains. We’ll top out around 74 degrees Friday afternoon, with a sunny day.

Temperatures gradually rebound day to day, but we’ll have low humidity and cooler mornings to go with the mostly sunny days. We’ll get back to right around “normal” by next week. It’ll feel a lot like fall with many fall events going on this weekend!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

