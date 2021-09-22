Health expert gives insight into COVID-19 herd immunity

COVID-19 Herd Immunity Knox County health expert gives update on what East Tennesseans need to do to help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. More: https://bit.ly/3hXr2qI Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts are still researching what reaching herd immunity could mean for East Tennessee.

Herd immunity is when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease.

WVLT News spoke with Roberta Sturm, the Communicable and Environmental Disease Preparedness Director at the Knox County Health Department, about what needs to happen for Knox County to reach herd immunity and make real progress in reaching the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts are still looking into herd immunity, Sturm said. All things considered, she said the pandemic is still in early stages because there’s a lot of research that still needs to be done.

“We’re still very early in the pandemic. I know it doesn’t feel early. It feels like it’s been a very long 18 months, but as far as the virus is concerned,” she said. “There’s still a lot of research being conducted and still a lot of unknowns that we’re not going to know still for probably months to years to come.”

Vaccinations are the key to ending the pandemic, Sturm said, because even those who end up sick with a breakthrough case usually do not see serious illness.

“We recommend vaccination. That is the best way to not only prevent getting sick but prevent severe illness from COVID,” she said.

Experts are more confident in immunity from vaccines rather than natural immunity, Sturm said. Not as much is known about natural immunity, or the type of immunity someone gets after they recover from COVID-19, compared to immunity from vaccines.

“We’re not really sure how long immunity lasts, especially from natural infection as having gotten COVID and the likelihood of you getting sick from COVID again,” she said.

Knox County has also seen a small downward trend in new active cases over the last week, but Sturm said it’s too early to tell whether or not that will stick.

“With us in the fall season people are moving indoors more, holidays, fall break, all that on the horizon,” she said. “I think it’s really too soon to say whether or not this downward trend is sustainable.”

With the winter months on the horizon, Sturm asked East Tennesseans to continue to take common sense steps to prevent the spread of the virus like washing hands and getting vaccinated.

“Follow those core actions that we talked about before, social distancing, get vaccinated, wash your hands, stay home when you’re sick. Those types of things that you can do,” she said. “And that’s not only going to prevent you from becoming sick with COVID and prevent spreading illness onto others but you know that’s also going to prevent other illnesses.”

