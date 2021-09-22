Knox Co. Board of Health meets Wednesday
This is the first time the board has met following the resignation of Dr. Martha Buchanan.
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is scheduled to meet Wednesday, September 22.
This is the first time the board has met since the resignation announcement from Knox County Health Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan back in August.
The meeting will provide an update to COVID -19 in Knox County plus an update from UT Medical Center with Dr. James Shamiyeh.
