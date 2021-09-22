Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Health meets Wednesday

This is the first time the board has met following the resignation of Dr. Martha Buchanan.
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Dr. Martha Buchanan(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is scheduled to meet Wednesday, September 22.

Knox Co. Advisory Board of Health Meeting

Knox Co. Advisory Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 and give hospital updates.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

This is the first time the board has met since the resignation announcement from Knox County Health Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan back in August.

The meeting will provide an update to COVID -19 in Knox County plus an update from UT Medical Center with Dr. James Shamiyeh.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Randall Henry
Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge

Latest News

Find Your Fun
Many fall events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Feeling like fall on Thursday
Feeling like fall for the first few days of the season
Craighead-Jackson House
Boyd Foundation funds renovations to the Craighead-Jackson House
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say