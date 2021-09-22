Advertisement

Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Belk at West Town Mall Tuesday evening.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Belk at West Town Mall Tuesday evening, officials with the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found that two cars had been in a wreck and detained one man who had a handgun. The man told officers that he had met in the lot with two other people to sell a cellphone, and the two he had met with had tried to rob him at gunpoint.

The man told officers that he accelerated his car, striking a parked car and the back of the suspects’ car. The man then fired shots at the suspects while they fled on foot, the report said.

No one was injured during the incident and officers were not able to find the two suspects.

The incident is being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers.

