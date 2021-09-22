Advertisement

Kroger planning to hire 1,500 over the next few months

The grocery chain hopes to hire at locations throughout Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and North Alabama.
Kroger plans to hire 1,500 associates over the next few months (Madeline Edwards)
Kroger plans to hire 1,500 associates over the next few months (Madeline Edwards)(Madeline Edwards)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger is amplifying its hiring events ahead of the holiday season. The company says it plans to hire 1,500 associates over the next few months.

The company says its looking to hire these employees at locations throughout Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and North Alabama.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Shantavia Webb, Kroger Nashville division human resources leader.

Kroger spokespersons said the chain offers resources, benefits and training to help associates including:

  • Full and part time positions available in all departments
  • Health and retirement benefits including competitive wages, healthcare and retirement.
  • Opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.
  • Associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Individuals interested in these jobs can apply on the Kroger website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Randall Henry
Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes

Latest News

Feeling like fall on Thursday
Feeling like fall for the first few days of the season
Tennessee Athletics ‘Modernizing’ Football Ticket Pricing
A vaccine is administered.
Health expert gives insight into COVID-19 herd immunity
DA seeking assistance of community in missing persons investigation after person of interest is...
Knox County DA asking community for help in missing persons investigation