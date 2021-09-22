Kroger planning to hire 1,500 over the next few months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger is amplifying its hiring events ahead of the holiday season. The company says it plans to hire 1,500 associates over the next few months.

The company says its looking to hire these employees at locations throughout Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and North Alabama.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Shantavia Webb, Kroger Nashville division human resources leader.

Kroger spokespersons said the chain offers resources, benefits and training to help associates including:

Full and part time positions available in all departments

Health and retirement benefits including competitive wages, healthcare and retirement.

Opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Individuals interested in these jobs can apply on the Kroger website.

