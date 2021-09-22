Largest bird rehabilitation center to be built

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar facility to house and rehabilitate birds is being built in Sevier County. The American Eagle Foundation said it’ll become the world’s largest.

Executive director, Jessica Hall, said she brought the idea before the board during the pandemic because the need to help all injured birds continues to grow. She hopes education will keep birds from becoming hurt in the first place.

“When I was younger, I grew up knowing that the Bald Eagle was the face of the endangered species, but in 2007, it came off the endangered species list. And now we have to educate the youth of tomorrow so that what happened before, never happens again,” she said.

A property in Kodak will be home to “Project Eagle” and Hall said being close to the interstate can help injured birds get there faster. She said now they’ll have more space.

“We’re doing it on five acres right now and now we’re moving to 57 so, infinite possibilities here,” she said.

Longtime supporters like Dollywood said that they are excited about this project, hoping to now reach millions more with educational information.

“You couldn’t helped find birds on the lakes, now look at how full they are with all of the work the American Eagle Foundation has done in repopulating the skies in the Smokies, and they literally have educated millions of guests at Dollywood,” said Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens. “Our ability to be able to build Eagle Mountain Sanctuary and display the eagle, so that people could see how majestic they are to be up close and personal with them.”

The foundation hopes to help get more birds flying the skies and they said it starts at home.

“Particularly here in Sevier County we have some issues, so we are working on getting approval to do propagation here in Sevier County just like we did American Eagle propagation, for many, many years,” said Hall.

It costs about $12 million dollars to build the facility and so far they say they’ve raised half of it. Phase one should be completed in September of next year.

