Advertisement

Largest bird rehabilitation center to be built

It costs about $12 million dollars to build the facility and so far they say they’ve raised half of it.
Largest bird rehabilitation center to be built
Largest bird rehabilitation center to be built(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar facility to house and rehabilitate birds is being built in Sevier County. The American Eagle Foundation said it’ll become the world’s largest.

Executive director, Jessica Hall, said she brought the idea before the board during the pandemic because the need to help all injured birds continues to grow. She hopes education will keep birds from becoming hurt in the first place.

“When I was younger, I grew up knowing that the Bald Eagle was the face of the endangered species, but in 2007, it came off the endangered species list. And now we have to educate the youth of tomorrow so that what happened before, never happens again,” she said.

A property in Kodak will be home to “Project Eagle” and Hall said being close to the interstate can help injured birds get there faster. She said now they’ll have more space.

“We’re doing it on five acres right now and now we’re moving to 57 so, infinite possibilities here,” she said.

Longtime supporters like Dollywood said that they are excited about this project, hoping to now reach millions more with educational information.

“You couldn’t helped find birds on the lakes, now look at how full they are with all of the work the American Eagle Foundation has done in repopulating the skies in the Smokies, and they literally have educated millions of guests at Dollywood,” said Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens. “Our ability to be able to build Eagle Mountain Sanctuary and display the eagle, so that people could see how majestic they are to be up close and personal with them.”

The foundation hopes to help get more birds flying the skies and they said it starts at home.

“Particularly here in Sevier County we have some issues, so we are working on getting approval to do propagation here in Sevier County just like we did American Eagle propagation, for many, many years,” said Hall.

It costs about $12 million dollars to build the facility and so far they say they’ve raised half of it. Phase one should be completed in September of next year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
24-year-old Esau C. Kelly
Suspects arrested in connection to McMinn Co. shooting
Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
Burned body found in Hawkins Co.
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Latest News

The hands of an anonymous individual, sharing his story of relapsing during the pandemic.
Recovering from addiction during the pandemic
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Alena Knauss at a private ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery
SSG Ryan Knauss laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
2022 opponents
2022 Tennessee Football Schedule Unveiled