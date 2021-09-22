Many fall events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall is here and there are many events going on so you can celebrate!

Friday, September 24th:

Starting Friday is Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. The annual event includes the family-friendly Great Pumpkin LumiNights which provides thousands of glowing and carved pumpkins throughout Dollywood. A variety of fall foods will be offered at the festival including maple funnel cakes, apple cider, turkey legs, and more. The festival runs until October 30th. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day but closed on Tuesdays.

Ober Gatlinburg’s Octoberfest or OktOBERfest kicks off Friday. Ober is celebrating its German roots and welcoming autumn with a traditional fall festival featuring bavarian-style food, costumes, and music. The festival runs through October 31st.

Saturday, September 25th:

On Saturday, Ober will host the 4th annual Ober Uphill 5K Race. The course takes runners from downtown Gatlinburg up infamous Ski Mountain Road to the finish line at Ober Gatlinburg’s mountaintop location. 84% of the race is uphill! Proceeds go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. The race starts at 9 a.m.

Oaks Farm also opens this Saturday. The Corryton attraction has a huge corn maze and pumpkin patch. There are many things to do for the whole family. The farm opens at 10 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Also, if you buy tickets online you can save $3. The farm will stay open through Halloween.

Antique, Arts, and Crafts Event will take place this Saturday at Cumberland Gap. More than 20 vendors from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia will give the event a regional flair. Local shops will also be open throughout the town. Vendors will line up along Colwyn and Lynn Avenues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 26th:

Sunday, The Smoky Mountain Blues Society and Ijams Nature Center are partnering to bring local blues enthusiasts a special event. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can listen to Few Miles On, winner of the local 2019 International Blues Challenge. Tickets cost $10 for Smoky Mountain Blues Society Members and $15 for the general public. You are encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. The Beer Garden will be open as well.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.