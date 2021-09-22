Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Randall Henry
Man taken into custody after sixth DUI charge

Latest News

Feeling like fall on Thursday
Feeling like fall for the first few days of the season
Craighead-Jackson House
Boyd Foundation funds renovations to the Craighead-Jackson House
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say
Kroger plans to hire 1,500 associates over the next few months (Madeline Edwards)
Kroger planning to hire 1,500 over the next few months
Tennessee Athletics ‘Modernizing’ Football Ticket Pricing