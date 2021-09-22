Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured in Alcoa Highway crash

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Alcoa Highway early Wednesday morning near the exit ramp to Kingston Pike.

According to a report from the KPD, a car travelling southbound struck a concrete barrier and stopped in the left lane. Two people stopped to help the driver when another car struck a woman who was trying to help.

The woman was immediately taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, the report said.

No one else was injured in the crash, officials said.

KPD crash reconstruction investigators were called to investigate the incident, officials said.

