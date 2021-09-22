Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off the main Parkway in Pigeon Forge is a motel built in the 1970′s owned by Budget Inn.

Just days ago, 60 families got a notice from management saying they would have to move out by the end of October for temporary “property improvements”.

The property manager said an electrical company will survey the property after all residents have left to determine the next steps, as those that call that Budget Inn motel home are now wondering where they’ll go.

“Hopefully, we’re not living on the streets”, said one resident. Ohers said they’ll be hard pressed to find a living situation in the heart of Pigeon Forge that’s cheap enough for them to afford.

Resident Dawn Carver said she’s paying $800 a month to live in the motel, and fears she may be homeless if she does have to leave.

The property manager said the motel is losing money every month and will know what kind of renovations will be needed after the survey is completed at the end of October.

