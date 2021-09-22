Recovering from addiction during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many have shared how difficult the pandemic has been for them.

One man who wishes to remain anonymous, told WVLT News after eight years of being sober, he relapsed during the pandemic.

“I had to self-isolate or quarantine due to an exposure. The second time was fine, the third time had gotten pretty brutal. So I think losing for the most part the connection. That human connection,” he shared.

Over at Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville, Steve Wildsmith said they’ve seen an increasing number of people struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.

“Towards the end of 2020 and the beginning of this year, we’ve seen those numbers climb,” said Wildsmith.

Outside of September being National Recovery Month, Wildsmith wants those struggling with addiction to know it’s okay to ask for help.

“Unfortunately, there’s a huge stigma in this country that addiction is looked at as a moral failing or a weakness of character but it’s not. It is an illness. The boldest, bravest thing anyone can do who is suffering from that illness is to ask for help,” shared Wildsmith.

After relapsing for the first time in eight years, the individual shared that he is now eight months clean, thanks to a 12-step program. He hopes sharing his story will help encourage others to start again with their sobriety.

“For the people that are still struggling, there are tools. There’s an entire community of people out there who may have never met you that love you and will bend over backwards to help you,” he said.

Cornerstone of Recovery said their facility still has vacancies. If you or someone you know needs help or resources to help them with their sobriety, Cornerstone of Recovery is there to help.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.