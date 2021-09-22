Shine & Dine in Sevierville this weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- It’s a big weekend of music, food and drinks in Sevierville as they Shine and Dine on Bruce Street.

The festival features dozens of restaurants, food trucks and moonshine samples.

It’s going to take place in downtown Sevierville on Bruce Street where it’s already decorated for the fall season.

Tickets are $30 for everything and if you’re the designated driver you can get in for only $20.

It starts and 6 p.m. and promises to be a good evening with family or friends.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out for a date night or gather up with your friends and check out what’s new in downtown Sevierville while also enjoying some great moonshine samples and cocktails and some wonderful food and music,” Amanda Marr, with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Shine and Dine on Bruce Street will benefit the Sevierville Commons Association.

The music will feature Three Star Revival and Hotel Fiction.

