Suspect in Tessa Majors murder pleads guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A boy who is accused of helping rob Tessa Majors, is pleading guilty to her murder. 16-year-old Luchiano Lewis pled guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 18-year-old Majors. She was killed in 2019, Lewis was 14 at the time.

Majors, grand-niece of former University of Tennessee coach Johnny Majors, was walking through Manhatten’s Morningside Park when she was attacked and stabbed numerous times, according to NYPD.

CNN reports, Lewis read a statement in court describing what happened that night. He said a schoolmate, Rashaun Weaver, asked him to “Do robberies with him” and a third teen. Lewis said he backed out twice, then a third actual mugging failed. On the night of Major’s murder, Lewis said “I assumed that Rashaun had a knife on him, but I didn’t see it, and using a knife was not part of our plan.” Lewis said they saw her in the park looking down at her phone and that “Weaver” kicked her hard in the back screaming “Give me your money!”

Lewis said he saw feathers come out of her jacket but claims he didn’t know she was “stabbed, let alone killed,” until he saw the story the next morning.

Weaver pleaded not guilty in February 2020. He has a court date on Oct. 18 during which a trial date is expected to be set. The third teen involved plead guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced last year to 18 months in juvenile detention.

Family, including Tessa Major’s father, silently left court. CBS New York reports the family later sent a statement:

“We are aware of today’s proceeding involving the second guilty plea. We remain resolute in our belief that all parties who bear responsibility for Tess’s senseless death will be held accountable, and we are deeply grateful to the many people who continue to pursue that goal.

“In particular, we would like to thank the members of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York City Police Department for their tireless and thorough efforts. We have maintained confidence in their work from the beginning and appreciate their diligence and the compassion they have shown us.”

