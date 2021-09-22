Tennessee Athletics ‘Modernizing’ Football Ticket Pricing

Changes to UT Ticket Pricing LIVE: What fans pay for UT tickets is changing- open the app for more. https://bit.ly/39sAVb5 Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re a UT football season ticket holder, you may soon be hearing from a member of the Tennessee Athletics staff about a new plan to modernize the ticketing of sporting events, beginning with games at Neyland Stadium next fall.

As it relates to football ticket pricing, the Tennessee Athletics Department has spent the last several months working on a plan to maximize revenue opportunities while making the purchasing of seats and tickets fair and as it says, equitable for fans. Director of Athletics Danny White told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo, “Under this new model, season ticket holders in the same section will be paying the same amount for that seat, “In the interest of fairness and equity, we want to simplify things and make it easier for new fans to get into seats at Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling,” said White who added, " Equity within the section, we’re all in this together. I think we need to be investing at similar levels if we’re experiencing similar seat locations and we also have to make sure there are affordable options for those who have that financial need.”

Multiple new premium area’s are scheduled for Neyland Stadium. Sections affected will be the lower west stands (sections R-W, rows 1-22) and the upper north end zone (sections YY7-YY9). Season ticket holders in these sections will have the right of first refusal in these revamped sections said White, ”We want to make sure we’re not outpricing Tennessean’s for their ability to bring their families into these iconic buildings. We want them to raise their children coming to games and wearing the Orange and White.”

As for what’s led to the inequitable differences in the prices fans are currently experiencing, White told WVLT “It’s not different really than any other place. maybe we’re a little bit behind the process we’re going through here in terms of modernizing it. It’s just historical things that occur through time. I don’t think the fault of anybody, we just need to fix it if we’re going to build the Tennessee Athletics everybody wants.”

Under the leadership of the new Athletics Director, Tennessee is trying to build the largest operational budget in the country. As for why that’s important White said, “When we were the best version of ourselves we had one of if not the biggest budget in the country, we had the best facilities, we had everything going. Those competitive advantages are really important. We can get back to winning championships in every sport, but we’ve got to be able to put those advantages in place.”

Affected account holders will receive an email with details specific to their seats. Also, throughout the coming weeks, Tennessee Athletics staff members will proactively reach out to affected account holders to talk them through these proposed changes.

Many season ticket holders, as much as 50 percent, will experience a price reduction beginning in the fall of 2022. Access to tickets will also be expanded to more of the fanbase with some areas of Neyland Stadium not requiring an annual donation. These non donation areas will allow for a new generation of fans to take in the gameday experience on Rocky Top. In fact, White says that gameday experience is what is driving the upcoming renovations to Neyland Stadium, “I think our younger fans and what we’re seeing across college and pro sports the country, people are looking for those social experiences in the venue.”

Tennessee fans will not be able to earmark donations to go to a particular sport. It will go into the general athletic budget. As White put it, ”Football has been supporting other sports for years and other sports will be treated the same.”

By the way, there is a hold on announcing basketball prices for the 22/23 season with renewals for tickets already haven taken place for this up season.

