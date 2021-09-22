Win this truck for $250!

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- If you’re in the market for a new truck, you could get one for just 250 bucks!

You can win a $60,000 truck by the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

It was donated by Volunteer Chevrolet and only 350 tickets will be sold. Call 865-428-6550 for tickets.

Those will then be put on a golf ball and the ball that drops closest to the pin wins the truck and it’s all to help keep the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains affordable.

“Well, it’s incredible, if you think about it, most of the time when you do a raffle kind of thing. I mean, a dealership, if you will, will give you a car on consignment or at a reduced price but this truck is absolutely been donated free of charge,” said Mark Ross, with the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

This is the highlight of the golf tournament the club is sponsoring. It’s happening on October 13th.

Win this $60,000 truck and help the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

