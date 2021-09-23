Advertisement

17 Afghan refugees expected to arrive in Knoxville in a matter of days

Bridge Refugee Service will help relocate refugees to East Tennessee.
Bridge Refugee Service will help relocate refugees to East TN
Bridge Refugee Service will help relocate refugees to East TN(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week President Biden announced that 415 Afghan refugees will be coming to Tennessee. Now, Bridge Refugee Services in Knoxville said they’ve had 17 refugees approved to come to East Tennessee in a matter of days.

“From now until the beginning of October, we expect people can arrive soon,” said Bridge’s Executive Director Drocella Mugorwera.

Mugorwera said those refugees are staying in military camps across the country before they ultimately come to the Volunteer State. She said that Bridge is still in need of financial donations as well as household items like furniture, bedding, and gift cards for food.

For Bridge’s Executive Director, the best part of the job is finding places for people to live and getting them started in a new life. They are also looking for volunteers to help house these refugees. Mugorwera said they have a family of nine coming to Knoxville and need a four to five bedroom apartment or house for them to live in.

To donate or volunteer to help, you can go to their donate tab on their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Charles Owensby
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say
Dolly Parton (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton sends support video to Hardin Valley Academy marching band
Photo Courtesy: Arthritis Foundation
Doctors seeing spike in pain visits when weather worsens
Find Your Fun
Many fall events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend