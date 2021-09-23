Almost all Grainger County Schools dismissed early due to waterline leak

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Director of Grainger County schools announced Thursday that almost all schools in the district will dismiss early due to a waterline leak at Bean Station Utility District.

The waterline feeds directly to Bean Station Elementary, which is why the school day is being cut short at 1 p.m.

“Initially, they thought it would be okay until buses run this afternoon,” the announcement said. “However, it is now obvious that this crack in the main water line is getting larger, and it will not last until this afternoon.”

Due to bus scheduling, all other schools will be dismissing early except for Washburn School, the announcement said.

Washburn will dismiss at the regular time, the announcement said.

