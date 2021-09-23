Advertisement

Almost all Grainger County Schools dismissed early due to waterline leak

The Director of Grainger County schools announced Thursday that almost all schools in the district will dismiss early due to a waterline leak at Bean Station Utility District.
(HNN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Director of Grainger County schools announced Thursday that almost all schools in the district will dismiss early due to a waterline leak at Bean Station Utility District.

The waterline feeds directly to Bean Station Elementary, which is why the school day is being cut short at 1 p.m.

“Initially, they thought it would be okay until buses run this afternoon,” the announcement said. “However, it is now obvious that this crack in the main water line is getting larger, and it will not last until this afternoon.”

Due to bus scheduling, all other schools will be dismissing early except for Washburn School, the announcement said.

Washburn will dismiss at the regular time, the announcement said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot
Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
Charles Owensby
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say

Latest News

Knox County Health Department holding flu clinics
Morning wreck closes Rutledge Pike
Knoxville Police Department responds to Rutledge Pike crash, spill
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and businesses donate to help Middle Tennessee flood damage
Find Your Fun
Many fall events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend