Chilly first full day of fall

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says today and tonight are the coolest, then it’s gradually warming.
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re ending the week on a beautiful note, with that cold front leaving us chilly Thursday through Friday morning especially. The forecast gradually warms back up, as we have mostly sunny and dry days for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning temperatures drop to around 51 degrees but could get as low as the mid-40s on the Plateau. We could see some patchy fog tonight into Thursday morning.

Fall began at 3:20 on Wednesday, but for the first full day of fall, it’ll feel a lot like it! We could see a few clouds linger early Thursday morning but those mostly sunny will take over by the afternoon. Highs will only get to about 69 degrees. (That’s the temperatures most of our mornings have been lately due to the high humidity we’ve had, but this is cooler, drier air!)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out even cooler, with more 40s area-wide, even upper 30s in the mountains. We’ll top out around 74 degrees Friday afternoon, with a sunny day.

Temperatures gradually rebound day to day, but we’ll have low humidity and cooler mornings to go with the mostly sunny days. We’ll get back to right around “normal” by next week. It’ll feel a lot like fall with many fall events going on this weekend!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

