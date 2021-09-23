Coldest morning in nearly five months Friday!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The timely arrival of cooler weather has given us a picture perfect first full day of Fall. Abundant sunshine and drier air are expected through the weekend. Temperatures warm and humidity returns as we move into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all about the sunshine and cool air, alternating each day. We’re down to 45 Friday morning in Knoxville, the coolest weather since MAY 15th! You’ll be cold in the shade Friday but there’s ample sunshine to find!

Saturday morning is *nearly* as cold, but looks like many stay in the lower 50s. In your ‘I’m All Vol’ forecast, the vaunted ‘Swamp’ humidity really isn’t a big factor. In fact, it’s actually pretty chilly for the night game against UF.

LOOKING AHEAD

Daytime highs will gradually increase moving forward. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 50s through the weekend. Temperatures in the higher elevations will be quite brisk in the mornings, so be sure to pack a jacket if you’re planning a day trip into the mountains.

We warm back into the 80s for the start of the work week. Humidity will increase as well, bringing back that sticky feeling. There’s not much threat for any additional rain (not that we need it, as farmers prep for harvest and many want their leaves to dry out before raking). The next best chance for ANY rain is next Thursday, but it’s primarily in the Tri-Cities.

