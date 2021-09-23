Dolly Parton and businesses donate to help Middle Tennessee flood damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and her Pigeon Forge businesses plan to donate to help assist in repairs following major flooding in Middle Tennessee, spokespersons with Dollywood announced Thursday.

Parton said she was inspired by the assistance offered by Loretta Lynn after the 2016 wildfires.

“After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could,” Parton said. “It meant so much to me that Loretta—and so many folks—were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people.”

Parton will offer a portion of profits earned by her properties - Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show and the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud - from Oct. 2-3 to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County, the charity selected by Lynn.

Humphrey’s County was the county that suffered the most damage during the flooding, and Lynn’s own ranch in Hurricane Mills was severely damaged during the floods.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.