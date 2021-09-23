Advertisement

Dolly Parton and businesses donate to help Middle Tennessee flood damage

Parton said she was inspired by the assistance offered by Loretta Lynn after the 2016 wildfires.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton(WMC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and her Pigeon Forge businesses plan to donate to help assist in repairs following major flooding in Middle Tennessee, spokespersons with Dollywood announced Thursday.

Parton said she was inspired by the assistance offered by Loretta Lynn after the 2016 wildfires.

“After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could,” Parton said. “It meant so much to me that Loretta—and so many folks—were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people.”

Parton will offer a portion of profits earned by her properties - Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show and the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud - from Oct. 2-3 to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County, the charity selected by Lynn.

Humphrey’s County was the county that suffered the most damage during the flooding, and Lynn’s own ranch in Hurricane Mills was severely damaged during the floods.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot
Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

Find Your Fun
Many fall events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Knox County mayor, mental health providers to announce strategic partnership
Steven Gardner
Knoxville man tries to cash fake check from church
Knox County Health Department holding flu clinics