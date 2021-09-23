Dolly Parton sends support video to Hardin Valley Academy marching band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton sent a special video to the Hardin Valley Academy marching band, an official with the school told WVLT News. Parton sent the video because the band’s marching show features samples from various Dolly Parton hits.

The show, titled “These Four Walls,” samples “God Only Knows” and “Jolene”.

In the video, Parton showed support and admiration for the band.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.