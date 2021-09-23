Advertisement

East Tennesseans share experience with monoclonal antibody treatment

Tennessee Health Department officials said they are prioritizing people who are unvaccinated to receive the treatments.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The monoclonal antibody treatment has been touted by doctors as a lifesaver when it comes to battling COVID-19. The state health department said they are prioritizing people who are unvaccinated to receive the treatments.

Friends Spencer Cornett and Alex Cain tested positive for COVID a week apart.

“I told him immediately go get tested, and so he went got tested, positive. Now, reach out to your doctor, reach out to the local hospital, see if you qualify for the antibody infusion,” said Cornett.

They said they went to Fort Loudon Medical Center with their positive COVID test and their vaccination cards to show they were vaccinated. They said nurses told them that they qualified for treatment.

“Within 24 hours, I had regained my sense of taste. I still can’t smell, but my symptoms were minimal. I did not have a fever. Fortunately, I just had a stuffy nose, a slight cough and some slight nasal congestion,” said Cornett.

Cain said he’s told everyone he knows to get the treatment soon after they test positive.

“My opinion is they shouldn’t limit it to anybody. It shouldn’t be limited to certain people, anybody that, that test positive with COVID with a vaccine or without should have this treatment available to them,” he said.

For a list of monoclonal fusion centers, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Tennessee Health Department officials said they are prioritizing people who are unvaccinated to...
East Tennesseans share experience with monoclonal antibody treatment
TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING MOTHER ANDERSON COUNTY
Neighbors shocked to learn teen reportedly killed mother over phone in Anderson Co.
Bridge Refugee Service will help relocate refugees to East TN
17 Afghan refugees expected to arrive in Knoxville in a matter of days
Charles Owensby
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say