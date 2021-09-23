ETSU seeks volunteers to sift for fossils from ancient site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - East Tennessee State University is seeking volunteers to help sift for fossils in sediment from what was a prehistoric pond that has produced remains of mastodons.

The university says the volunteers needed this fall at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum will be working outside and screening material from the Mastodon Pit area.

The school says the pit has been one of the most productive areas in recent years, where excavation has uncovered fossils of rhinos, alligators, snapping turtles, and mastodons.

The university says volunteer screeners are essential to keep digging and lab work going. Those interested must be 18 or older and should visit https://www.etmnh.org/support/volunteer .

