Garth Brooks to perform in dive bars due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Garth Brooks will be playing for smaller audiences in dive bars in an effort to protect fans from COVID-19, the country star announced in a Facebook Live.

Brooks canceled all his remaining 2021 concerts in August because of concerns about verifying vaccination status at such large venues. Now it looks like some of those shows will have replacement concerts at smaller venues.

He said in the live that he made the decision because the smaller venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days. He said this task is a lot easier because not as many people can attend a dive bar show compared to a stadium show.

Brooks confirmed in the live that he will not return to stadiums until next year, but his team is monitoring COVID-19 numbers.

