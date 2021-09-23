Knox County Health Department holding flu clinics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department plans to hold public flu clinics at the end of September. The clinics will accept walk-ins for those interested in getting a flu shot, FluMist or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be free for those with and without insurance, officials said, though insurance information will be requested for flu vaccines if available.

Anyone six-months-old or older can get a flu vaccine, and COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 12-years-old or older.

One clinic will be held at the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex located at 1740 Texas Ave. on Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m. The second will be held on Sept. 30 at West High School, located at 3300 Sutherland Ave., from 5-7 p.m.

Those who want more information can find it on the Knox County website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.