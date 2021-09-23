Advertisement

Knox County mayor, mental health providers to announce strategic partnership

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to announce a new partnership with members of the Knox County Commission and local mental health partners Thursday morning.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to announce a new partnership with members of the Knox County Commission and local mental health partners Thursday morning.

The partnership with the East Tennessee Mental Health Association will help “legislative leaders, health providers, and key stakeholders better understand the landscape of mental health in our community,” an announcement from the office of the mayor said.

