Knox County mayor, mental health providers to announce strategic partnership

Mental Health Providers Announcement Mayor Glenn Jacobs, County Commission, and local mental health partners to announce a new strategic partnership between Knox County and the East Tennessee Mental Health Association Posted by WVLT on Thursday, September 23, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to announce a new partnership with members of the Knox County Commission and local mental health partners Thursday morning.

The partnership with the East Tennessee Mental Health Association will help “legislative leaders, health providers, and key stakeholders better understand the landscape of mental health in our community,” an announcement from the office of the mayor said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.