Knoxville man tries to cash fake check from church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged Tuesday after he tried to cash a fake check made out from the Redeemer Church of Knoxville.

Steven Gardner, 36, tried to cash the check at the Home Federal Bank located at 3001 Magnolia Avenue, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said. Officers responded to the incident and confiscated the check from Gardner.

According to the report, the fake check, made out for $1,804.15, had writing in the corner that said “CREATEDBYDIGITALSOFTCHECKWRITER.” Officers also confiscated a real check made out from the church, and it did not have the writing in the corner.

Officers also noticed Gardner’s car in the parking lot of the bank, and said that more fake checks and supplies to make fake checks were inside.

Gardner was charged with criminal simulation between $1,000 and $2,000.

