Advertisement

Knoxville man tries to cash fake check from church

A Knoxville man was charged Tuesday after he tried to cash a fake check made out from the Redeemer Church of Knoxville.
Steven Gardner
Steven Gardner(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged Tuesday after he tried to cash a fake check made out from the Redeemer Church of Knoxville.

Steven Gardner, 36, tried to cash the check at the Home Federal Bank located at 3001 Magnolia Avenue, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said. Officers responded to the incident and confiscated the check from Gardner.

According to the report, the fake check, made out for $1,804.15, had writing in the corner that said “CREATEDBYDIGITALSOFTCHECKWRITER.” Officers also confiscated a real check made out from the church, and it did not have the writing in the corner.

Officers also noticed Gardner’s car in the parking lot of the bank, and said that more fake checks and supplies to make fake checks were inside.

Gardner was charged with criminal simulation between $1,000 and $2,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot
Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

Knox County Health Department holding flu clinics
Beautiful, cooler Thursday
Chilly first full day of fall
Gray Fossil Site
ETSU seeks volunteers to sift for fossils from ancient site
Therisa Ann Prince
East Tennessee woman found safe