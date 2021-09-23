Advertisement

Knoxville organization helping protect community against COVID-19

Volunteers with the 100 Black Men hosted Health Expo, willing to help with more prevention efforts.
By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have questions or concerns or if transportation is a difficulty for you, 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville want to help you get access to COVID-19 information and vaccinations.

“In the black community specifically there have been some concerns about the vaccination,” 100 Black Men Committee Chair for Health and Wellness Robert Loggins said. The group recently hosted a Health Expo on Sept. 11 in East Knoxville that featured COVID vaccinations, and the group is willing to volunteer to help with more efforts like this.

Retired businessman and grandfather William Pruitt serves as Membership Chair for 100 Black Men, also volunteering for events like the Health Expo.

“Well, I think with all the apprehension to get the vaccine, I think it’s important that we reach them where they are.” Pruitt said he received his vaccination several months ago. “I want to have an impact within this community, within any community we can serve in.”

Loggins said his group assisted the group New Direction and worked with several community partners to bring the recent vaccination event to the community hear Austin Homes. He said access was important.

The organization promotes mentoring, education and job opportunities for the Greater Knoxville community. As the pandemic continues, health efforts remain a priority, too.

“There’s no judgment about whether you take the vaccine or not. We just want people to have the information and access,” he said.

