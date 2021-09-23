Knoxville Police Department responds to Rutledge Pike crash, spill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday morning. The crash appeared to involve some sort of spill, but law enforcement has not released many details on what happened.

The spill was cleaned up, and both lanes near Cement Plant Road were reopened.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

