Knoxville Police Department responds to Rutledge Pike crash, spill

The spill is currently being cleaned up, but both lanes near Cement Plant Road are still closed.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday morning. The crash appeared to involve some sort of spill, but law enforcement has not released many details on what happened.

The spill was cleaned up, and both lanes near Cement Plant Road were reopened.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

