Lady Vol soccer hosts No. 13 Auburn for Ted Lasso Night

No. 17 Tennessee will host No. 13 Auburn in its SEC home opener on Thursday, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

UT, who is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and ranked No. 17 by Top Drawer Soccer, enters the game with a 7-1-0 record, having suffered its sole loss of the season last week in its SEC opener on the road at Arkansas, 3-1.

Auburn carries the same 7-1-0 record and enters the contest coming off a 3-0 win at Georgia on Friday, Sept. 17. The Tigers’ loss was a 2-1 setback that came at the hands of No. 1 Florida State.

The Vols hold a slight advantage in the all-time series with Auburn at 11-10-4. When playing in Regal Stadium, UT owns a 5-2-2 record. The teams last met on Sept. 26, 2019, in Auburn, when the Tigers took a 1-0 victory.

Thursday’s game is Ted Lasso Night at Regal Stadium, and the first 200 fans will receive a Ted Lasso “Believe” T-shirt. It’s also Dollar Dog Night for the first 100 fans, and there will be Thursday Trivia for a chance to win a year supply of Coke.

Knockadoodledoo, Vol fans! We may not have any Emmys in our future, but you've got Ted Lasso Night in yours! See you at Regal Soccer Stadium tomorrow night for the SEC home opener! #Believe pic.twitter.com/Y4vBNnvdT2 — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) September 23, 2021

UP NEXT: Tennessee will return to the road, traveling to Missouri for a 4 p.m. ET match on Sunday. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

GOOD COMPANY: Tennessee is one of just four teams in the country with a shutout percentage of .875 or better.

AGGRESSIVE OFFENSIVELY: UT is second in the nation in corner kicks per game (9.5), third in total shots per game (24.38), and is tied for fourth in shots on goal per game (11.62). With 26 goals on the season, the Vols are tied for 11th in the nation in total scoring offense.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE: Before giving up a goal at Arkansas, UT’s back line tallied 633 scoreless minutes. They have limited opponents to a combined 27 shots on goal and 15 corner kicks through eight games.

EVERYONE IS DANGEROUS: Twelve different Vols have scored at least one goal this season, and 11 of UT’s 26 goals have been scored by players coming off the bench.

NEW PROGRAM SHUTOUT RECORD: Tennessee held opponents scoreless from the start of the season through the 3:53 mark at Arkansas, setting a new program record for longest shutout streak of 633:53. The previous record was 533:22 set in 2012, spanning from the 6:33 mark at Western Kentucky on Aug. 19 through 53:24 at No. 1 UCLA on Sept. 9.

HOT START: Tennessee started the season with seven straight shutouts for the first time in team history.

