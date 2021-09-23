Lindsey Nelson Stadium to host World Wood Bat Association World Round Robin this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee will play host to a five-team wood bat baseball tournament starting Friday evening.

The 2021 World Wood Bat Association World Round Robin will feature five of the nation’s top travel baseball organizations. The tournament is a great chance for baseball fans to get to know high school players and follow their careers as they transition into the collegiate ranks. Athletes playing in the tournament are committed to various SEC and Power 5 schools.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Friday: 6:00 PM Florida Burn VS Canes/New York Mets Scout Team

8:15 PM South Charlotte Panthers VS 5 Star National

Saturday: 11:15 AM Canes/New York Mets Scout Team VS East Coast Sox (Really Good Game!)

1:30 PM Canes/New York Mets Scout Team VS South Charlotte Panthers

3:45 PM East Coast Sox VS 5 Star National

6:00 PM South Charlotte Panthers VS Florida Burn

8:15 PM 5 Star National VS Florida Burn

Sunday: 8:00 AM East Coast Sox VS South Charlotte Panthers

10:30 AM 5 Star National VS Canes/New York Mets Scout Team

1:00 PM Florida Burn VS East Coast Sox

