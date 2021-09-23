Little Free Art Museum inspires

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Professional and amateur artists are invited to take part in the Little Free Art Museum on display in Oak Ridge.

Nancy Starr curates the museum that she and her husband built in front of their flower garden at 117 Cascade Lane, which faces the green walking and biking trail enjoyed by many.

Why does she do it?

“Because I can,” said Starr. “And because I hope everyone will be thinking of ways that they can share whatever their talents and their gifts and their resources are in a way that is enjoyable to them and that it shares with the community.”

Starr said she was inspired when she read about a similar art project started by a woman in Seattle.

She had already been sharing cuttings from her colorful flower garden in the Little Free Florist display she keeps in the yard. Folks are welcome to pick up a small bouquet and can also find free miniature art in a container under the museum display.

Starr not only shares her museum with passersby and regular visitors. She also displays the art virtually in a Facebook group for the museum. She encourages a diversity of participants of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience.

In the Facebook group, she shares the dimensions of the museum walls, to help others plan their art to share there.

“I’m an art museum junkie all my life...It’s fun for me! And it’s just a way of sharing the enjoyment of art,” Starr said.

