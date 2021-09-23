Advertisement

LIVE: 13 victims, 1 dead in shooting at Collierville Kroger; suspect dead

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen people were shot a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday.

Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals and a 13th arrived by private vehicle. One victim died.

Lane says the suspect is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person’s identity has not been released.

The suspect’s vehicle is still in the parking lot, but police are waiting for special equipment to arrive so they can safely inspect it.

According to Lane, the active shooting situation was reported at 1:30 p.m. and law enforcement was on the scene within four minutes. When officers entered they immediately spotted several victims.

Lane says officers found some people hiding in freezers and others in offices.

The police chief said the victims suffered very serious injuries and said he’s never seen anything like this in his three decades in law enforcement.

Lane says this was the “most horrific event in Collierville history.”

Kroger is at 240 New Byhalia Road, not far from Collierville High School near Shelby Drive and South Byhalia Road. The district sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are in Collierville assisting with the investigation.

We have crews at Regional One Hospital and at Kroger. Watch live above.

