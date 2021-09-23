Advertisement

More than $27,000 raised for students home libraries at Grand Oaks Elementary

Thursday marked a special deliver for students at Grand Oaks Elementary in Anderson County.
Kindergarten student checks out one of his new books
Kindergarten student checks out one of his new books(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marked a special delivery for students at Grand Oaks Elementary in Anderson County.

The 330 students all got at least six books and some got as many as 10 after participating in Book Blast.

That’s where students invited family and friends to donate money to a private website through the school and in return got books.

“I like to read. I’m reading a book called ‘Last Kids on Earth.’ I’ve watched the whole series. So I want to see how the book is different than the series,” said Finn Pridemore, a fifth-grade student.

The goal is for students to grow their vocabulary and home libraries.

“I have seen the excitement on their faces this morning and opening their bags like Christmas morning so that makes it all worth the effort and the hard work,” explained Jo Ellen Frick, a reading interventionist.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot
Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
Charles Owensby
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say

Latest News

Oak Ridge woman curates Little Free Art Museum in her front yard.
Little Free Art Museum inspires
Cocke County High School sign
Cocke County Schools to get free COVID-19 testing for students, staff
Ezekiel Schloss/ Norwood Middle School Band
Anderson County middle school band doubled in size, donations appreciated
A Blossoming Band
A Blossoming Band