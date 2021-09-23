More than $27,000 raised for students home libraries at Grand Oaks Elementary

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marked a special delivery for students at Grand Oaks Elementary in Anderson County.

The 330 students all got at least six books and some got as many as 10 after participating in Book Blast.

That’s where students invited family and friends to donate money to a private website through the school and in return got books.

“I like to read. I’m reading a book called ‘Last Kids on Earth.’ I’ve watched the whole series. So I want to see how the book is different than the series,” said Finn Pridemore, a fifth-grade student.

The goal is for students to grow their vocabulary and home libraries.

“I have seen the excitement on their faces this morning and opening their bags like Christmas morning so that makes it all worth the effort and the hard work,” explained Jo Ellen Frick, a reading interventionist.

