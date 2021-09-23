Neighbors shocked to learn teen reportedly killed mother over phone in Anderson Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Anderson Co. teen is behind bars and accused of shooting, killing his mother after she reportedly took his phone away.

Shawn Willis confessed to shooting his mother, Sandy Willis, while she was sleeping inside her home along Andy’s Ridge back in April of 2020, according to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office. Willis is accused of taking his mother’s gun from her nightstand, going into another room to load it and shooting her.

Though the incident happened last year, the details surrounding the shooting are just starting to reach neighbors.

“It’s sad. I had no idea,” Sarah Wilson, a neighbor, said. “That was mom. Mom holds your family together. When she’s gone there is no glue.”

Other neighbors told WVLT News the family kept to themselves and had other children and a father in the home.

“Is someone praying for them, has someone talked to them,” Wilson said.

Shawn Willis was arrested when he was a juvenile, but he’s charged as an adult with first degree murder.

He’s in jail on a one $1 million bond.

