Advertisement

Neighbors shocked to learn teen reportedly killed mother over phone in Anderson Co.

Though the incident happened last year, the details surrounding the shooting are just starting to reach neighbors.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Anderson Co. teen is behind bars and accused of shooting, killing his mother after she reportedly took his phone away.

Shawn Willis confessed to shooting his mother, Sandy Willis, while she was sleeping inside her home along Andy’s Ridge back in April of 2020, according to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office. Willis is accused of taking his mother’s gun from her nightstand, going into another room to load it and shooting her.

Though the incident happened last year, the details surrounding the shooting are just starting to reach neighbors.

“It’s sad. I had no idea,” Sarah Wilson, a neighbor, said. “That was mom. Mom holds your family together. When she’s gone there is no glue.”

Other neighbors told WVLT News the family kept to themselves and had other children and a father in the home.

“Is someone praying for them, has someone talked to them,” Wilson said.

Shawn Willis was arrested when he was a juvenile, but he’s charged as an adult with first degree murder.

He’s in jail on a one $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
KPD releases identity of shooting victim
19-year-old killed in Monday evening shooting identified
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Bridge Refugee Service will help relocate refugees to East TN
17 Afghan refugees expected to arrive in Knoxville in a matter of days
Charles Owensby
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say
Dolly Parton (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton sends support video to Hardin Valley Academy marching band
Photo Courtesy: Arthritis Foundation
Doctors seeing spike in pain visits when weather worsens