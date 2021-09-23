Officials searching for missing Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a 63-year-old missing Morristown man, officials with the Morristown Police Department said. Danny “Dan” Neely last had contact with his family on Sept. 15, according to investigators.

Neely is a diabetic, has one leg amputated at the knee and uses crutches.

Investigators sad that he may be driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown license plate number.

Neely may have stayed at Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to officials.

He is 6-foot-4, weighs approximately 164 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.