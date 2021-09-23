Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Morristown man

Danny “Dan” Neely last had contact with his family on Sept. 15, according to investigators.
Danny Neely is missing out of Morristown, TN.
Danny Neely is missing out of Morristown, TN.(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a 63-year-old missing Morristown man, officials with the Morristown Police Department said. Danny “Dan” Neely last had contact with his family on Sept. 15, according to investigators.

Neely is a diabetic, has one leg amputated at the knee and uses crutches.

Investigators sad that he may be driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown license plate number.

Neely may have stayed at Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to officials.

He is 6-foot-4, weighs approximately 164 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

